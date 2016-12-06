Security Briefs

Early morning argument

An altercation that just didn’t sit right. On Dec. 3 at 3:29 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Wright Hall on the report of an argument between a male student and a female student. Upon arrival, officers did not observe anyone in the hallway or hear any fighting. The officers were directed to a particular part of the building where they met with room occupants who stated that their friends had a minor verbal argument about private issues. The area was secured and the occupants returned to their rooms.

Sound the alarm

What an interesting flavor of popcorn. On Dec. 2 at 1:21 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Kroner Hall on report of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, officers met with a student who initially claimed the cause of the smoke was a bag of popcorn. Officers entered the room and concluded it did not smell like popcorn, prompting the student in question to admit he was vaping. The student is being charged with fire safety and hazard violations and the matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Heating issues

His heater took a break, too. On Nov. 27 at 8 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Hill Hall in reference to a student who found a water leak in his room after returning from Thanksgiving break. The student claimed that, before leaving Monday Nov. 21, there was no leak present within the room. After returning, though, the heating unit had leaked onto the carpet. Facilities was notified and is working to repair the damage.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver