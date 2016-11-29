Community mourns passing of professor, AAUP member

By Lauren Lavelle

Henry J. Frank, former finance professor and active member of Rider’s chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP), died on Nov. 20 in Voorhees, NJ.

Born on June 29, 1919, in Brooklyn, NY, Frank graduated high school at age 16 and went on to attend Columbia University where he recieved his Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy in 1938.

Frank served as a reconnaissance officer in the Army Corps of Engineering and retired his service after Victory in Europe Day.

After recieving his Doctorate in Political Economy from Columbia University in 1958, Frank taught economics and finance at the New Jersey College for women, Fairleigh Dickinson University and Rider University. He remained a member of Rider’s chapter of the AAUP for 70 years and two awards are given anually in his name. Frank also gave financial consulting services to governments in Maine, Montgomery County, Maryland and several New Jersey jurisdictions.

“We are saddened by the loss of Henry Frank, a long time Rider professor who played a pivotal role in the founding of our Rider AAUP chapter,” said Arthur Taylor, a professor of computer information systems and president of Rider’s chapter of the AAUP. “His attention to detail, his parliamentarian skills, and his deep commitment to the principles of academic freedom and shared governance made him a valuable asset to the Rider AAUP.

“He is remembered as a sometimes argumentative but always friendly individual with deep intellectual skills and a strong connection to the individuals and institutions he held dear. While we will miss him, his life and his commitment to our institution act as an inspiration and a reminder of what we represent and what we aspire to achieve,” said Taylor.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Bernice M. Frank, and his three children; Ellyn McMullin; Elliot Steven Frank; and Carolyn Frank.