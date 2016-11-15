Security Briefs

Hole in one

That’s not the glass ceiling we’ve been talking about. On Nov. 12 at 11 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Hall on a report of a hole in the ceiling on one of the floors. Upon arrival, officers located the hole and met with the student who reported the damage. He stated that the hole was not there when he left the area around 10:30 p.m. but was present 15 minutes later when he arrived back at the residence at 10:45 p.m. The area was cleared and the ceiling is being repaired. There are currently no suspects and Public Safety urges anyone with information to contact them immediately.

Chemical Mishap

An unnecessary evacuation. On Nov. 12 at 1:18 a.m, Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Hill Hall. Upon arrival, officers went to the site of the alarm and encountered a heavily smoked hallway. The fire department was notified and, as officers were evacuating the building, they noticed a dry chemical fire extinguisher had been ejected from its holder. After further investigation, it was determined that the ejected extinguisher was the cause of the smoke. The area was promptly cleaned and secured, and students were allowed to return to their rooms.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver

Animal house

Gerbil on the loose. On Nov. 9 at 7:33 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Conover Hall for the report of an unusual occurrence involving an animal. Upon arrival, officers met with a resident who stated that, while seated at her desk, she felt something run across her foot. After further investigation, the student discovered it was a gerbil. The student and her roommate attempted to catch the gerbil in a crate but the animal escaped and went down the hallway. Shortly thereafter, Public Safety received another call from a student claiming she had trapped a gerbil in her room. Facilities was notified and promptly removed the gerbil. Later on, the gerbil’s owner reached out to Public Safety and they made arrangements for the owner to retrieve it and take it off campus.