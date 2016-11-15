Bold, introspective dances impress audiences

By Emily Klingman

The Rider Dance Ensemble premiered this semester’s dance showcase, titled “The Moment,” on Nov. 11 to 13.

Opening up, dark and brooding red lights filled the stage for the opening medley featuring the entire ensemble. Different groups of the ensemble drifted on and off stage as the team danced through clips of three songs, all with strong beats and assertive moods, which the dances reflected exactly.

“Stand and Deliver” was a notable dance in the showcase for its moody and bold attitude. The lights for this act were kept specifically dark, so the dancers would physically be lost within darkness but their shadows would still show. “On Edge” was another memorable act, with an impressive dance to a Kanye West song. It was an interesting contrast with the lights forming shattered glass patterns on the stage, plus all four dancers were captivated by the music and dance.

After intermission, the tempo picked up a bit with a sultry and sassy dance. The dancers slinked and twirled around the fog-covered stage, playing it coy throughout. The fog stayed on the stage through the next dance, an ethereal and dreamy number, and the tap-filled dance after that. “Don’t Stop Me Now” featured the dancers tapping away with the crowd cheering and impressed by their feet of fire, earning some of the loudest claps as the song faded out.

After another bouncy and sassy dance, the tone shifted for the next dance, titled “If I Believe You.” It was a very minimalistic ballad and the dance reflected that. The dancers twirled around the stage, obviously very into the movement and music of the number. The dance after carried over the somber vibes, for the song “Take Me to Church.” They leapt and moved all across the stage in the very dramatic and introspective dance.

The fall semester’s dance showcase was filled with dances both fun and energetic, and others dreamy and inward-looking. The dancers impressed audiences all weekend, and are sure to be proud of their great performances.

Originally printed in the 11/16/16 edition.