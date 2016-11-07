Security Briefs

Printer problems

Students couldn’t wait to print their syllabi, so they took matters into their own hands. Officers were dispatched to Fine Arts on Oct. 31 where they met with a female staff member. She said that when she arrived that morning, ink cartridges that had been in her office were missing. She last saw them around 4 p.m. on Oct. 28. The cartridges cost nearly $150 each. If anyone has any information on these missing materials, please contact Public Safety.

Halloween smokeshow

Maybe it was just part of his costume? On the night of Oct. 31, officers were sent to Kroner Hall where they met with residence life staff members. The staff members said they smelled cigarette smoke coming out of one of the dorm rooms. When the officers knocked on the door and were greeted by a student, the smell of smoke became even stronger. Officers also noticed a plastic bag had been placed over the room’s smoke detector. The student was charged with a fire safety violation and violating the student code of social conduct.

A road of his own

He thought no one would notice. On Nov. 4, public safety noticed a student had accumulated more than five tickets for the academic year. Per its policy, public safety sent him a warning letter letting him know he could potentially lose his driving privileges. Instead of paying his tickets, the student continued accumulating tickets. He was charged with failure to comply. Public safety stresses the importance of students registering their vehicles, if they plan to park on campus.

­— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver