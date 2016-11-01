Security Briefs

Turtle trouble

At least he was warm. On Oct. 24 at 2:21 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to West Village on a report of a turtle in a room. Upon arrival, officers met with a female staff member who stated she found a turtle in a box in a student’s room. The claim was confirmed when officers gained access to the room and found the turtle in the box with a heat lamp over it. The resident of the room was given 48 hours to remove the turtle and she is being charged for violating student social codes. The matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Vape session

No smoking zone, or vaping. On Oct. 24 at 9:15 p.m., while Public Safety was on a park walk and talk, they were dispatched to Conover Hall because of a fire alarm activation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the room where the alarm was activated and gained access to it. They met with a student outside of the room who said the alarm was activated because his roommate and his friend were vaping. Both students in question confirmed they had been vaping and they were charged with violating Rider’s smoking policy. The matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Extinguished

Sometimes an air freshener just won’t do. On Oct. 29, a male staff member contacted Public Safety to report a fire extinguisher had been discharged in a restroom in the Bart Luedeke Center. After examining the area, officers were able to locate and replace the extinguisher and are currently investigating the matter. Public Safety urges anyone with information to contact them immediately.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver