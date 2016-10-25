Security Briefs

Headphone woes

These beats aren’t sick, they’re stolen. On Oct. 19 at 6:15 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Poyda Residence Hall in response to a theft report. Upon arrival, officers met with a student who said he locked the door to his room before leaving for class. When he returned, he said, a pair of Beats headphones were missing from his room. The estimated value is $190. There are currently no suspects and the headphones have not been located.

Lizard logic

It’s tough keeping reptiles under wraps these days. On Oct. 20 at 10:53 p.m., Public Safety was called to Kroner Residence Hall on the report of an unauthorized pet in a room. Upon arrival, officers located the room where the alleged unauthorized pet was living and discovered it was a lizard. The student in question was told that he needed to remove the pet and was referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Safety first

Even doorknobs need protection. On Oct. 23 at 9:26 p.m., Public Safety became aware of an incident in Kroner Residence Hall. Upon arrival, officers were informed a condom had been placed on the doorknob of a student’s room. Officers promptly removed and disposed of the condom and secured the area. Currently, there are no suspects and Public Safety urges anyone with information to contact them.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver