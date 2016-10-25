News Brief

Rider honored its esteemed faculty and staff at an annual award ceremony on Oct. 13.

The awards are bestowed to members of the Rider community that have gone above and beyond for the well-beings of their students and display a sense of professionalism that cannot go unnoticed.

The award recipients are as follows:

Assistant Director of Student Activities for Campus & Community Engagement Nicholas Barbati recieved the Nancy Gray Award. This award goes to a member of the staff, faculty or administration that maintains institutional leadership, school pride and community service.

Dr. Erica Ryan of the history department recieved the Ziegler-Gee award which recognizes a full-time or part-time member of the faculty, staff or administration for his or her efforts to end gender-based discrimination.

Associate Director of Human Resources Donna Disbrow, Dr. Karen Gischlar of the Department of Graduate Education, Leadership and Counseling, and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Cindy Threatt all recieved the Mazzotti Awards in Women’s Leadership. These awards aim to give professional development opportunities to women faculty and staff of Rider University.

Dr. Tamara Musumeci-Szabo of the psychology department was awarded the Faculty Advising Academic Award, which highlights outstanding advising qualities.

Charlie Inverso received the Coach of the Year Award after leading the Men’s Soccer team to its first MAAC Championship in 20 years.

Dr. John Donovan, management, and Dr. Catrinel Haught Tromp, psychology, both recieved the Distinguished Teaching Award for their influence on the academic careers of students.

Dr. Anthony Bahri of the mathematics department recieved the Dominick A. Iorio Award which is given to a staff, faculty or administration member whose research has been acknowledged by professionals outside of the university.

The Frank N. Elliot Award for Distinguished Service is presented to three members of Rider’s staff, faculty and administration who have demonstrated distinguished service to the university.

Administrative Specialist in the School of Fine and Performing Arts Laura Luck recieved the Frank N. Elliot Award for staff.

Dr. Jerry Rife of the School of Fine and Performing Arts recieved the Frank N. Elliot Award for Distinguished Service.

Associate Dean of Administration for Westminster College of the Arts Dr. Marshall Onofrio received the Frank N. Elliot Award for administration.