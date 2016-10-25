2016 MAAC women’s soccer tournament outlook

The MAAC women’s soccer tournament is set to begin on Oct. 29, and Rider has an opportunity to win its second conference championship in program history.

While Rider is guaranteed to host a playoff game in the first round, its opponent, as well as seeding in the tournament will not be decided until Oct. 26.

Rider currently holds the No. 3 seed. Here is how the Broncs fared against their three possible opponents.

4. Marist

On Rider’s Senior Day, Marist played spoiler and defeated the Broncs 2-1 in double overtime on Oct. 15. Rider had the lead for the majority of the game, but Marist managed to tie it up with a goal in the 74th minute. Marist won the game just three and a half minutes into the second overtime period thanks to a Broncs turnover.

5. Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac was the first team to lose to Rider during the team’s historic 4-0 start in conference play. The Broncs won 2-1 on Sept. 17, after freshman midfielder Sofia Soares scored the game-winner in the 70th minute of the game.

6. Canisius

After Quinnipiac, Rider defeated Canisius 3-0 on Sept. 24 at Ben Cohen Field. After the Broncs’ senior back Heather Maierle put the team up on the board in the first half with a penalty kick, junior forward Ellie Smith scored two more goals in the win.