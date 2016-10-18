Security Briefs

Window smashing

The streak-free shine just wasn’t enough for them. On Oct. 14 at 11:30 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the lobby area of Moore Residence Hall on a report of criminal mischief. Upon arrival, officers met with a female student who stated that when she was walking through the lobby, she noticed the window portion of the entrance was broken on the lower right side. A female staff member recalls the window being intact at 10:30 p.m. so the damage occurred somewhere between 10:30 and 11:15 p.m. Public Safety is working to repair the damage and there are currently no known suspects.

The boy who cried clown

He got lost on his way to the carnival. On Oct. 14 at 11:38 p.m., while out on foot patrol, Public Safety was informed of an unusual occurrence behind Poyda Residence Hall. A female staff member received a call from a male student who stated he observed a clown standing under a light fixture in the rear of Poyda. The clown did not move or try to speak to the student. An officer who was making rounds had been there 30 minutes prior to the clown sighting and did not see anything. Public Safety notified other residents in the area and urges anyone with information to notify them immediately.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver