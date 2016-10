On Oct. 14 at “MAACness—The Bronc Awakens,” a name was finally selected and announced for Rider’s mascot, the extremely well-known Bronc. After several rounds of voting and input from faculty, students and alums, the Rider community decided AJ was the perfect fit. It was submitted by Haley Johnston, ’16, who selected the name in tribute to Rider’s first president Andrew J. Rider.