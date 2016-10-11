Security Briefs

Hot plate failure

No frying for staff members. On Oct. 4 at 12:33 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the academic annex in response to an unusual occurrence. Upon arrival, officers met with a female staff member who was trying to plug a hot plate into an outlet. The staff member claimed that, once she plugged in the device, the outlet started to produce smoke. Public Safety notified facilities who checked the area and determined that a maintenance problem was causing the smoke. A repair has since been made.

Hats off

Apparently, sprinklers are hat racks now. On Oct. 9 at 12:43 a.m., Public Safety became aware of an odor of suspected marijuana in Lincoln Hall. Upon arrival, the officers were directed to the source of the odor, and, after receiving authorization to enter, officers discovered a Public Safety hat hanging on a fire sprinkler head. The hat had allegedly gone missing two weeks prior. Both room occupants would not reveal any information about how or why the hat was in their room. They have been charged with attempted or actual misappropriation of property and fire safety violation/ fire hazard. The matter has been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

Screen Stealer

We have a screen thief on the loose. On Oct. 3 at 9:01 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Gee Hall in response to the report of a theft. Upon arrival, officers met with a male staff member who stated he was doing his morning rounds of the building when he noticed an unknown person had removed the screen from an outside window. The window was intact but the screen was missing. Facilities was notified and the screen will be replaced. The area has been re-secured and the cost of the damage was under $200.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver