Letter to the Editor: Former advisers leave impression on past editors

Another successful run has come to an end. It wasn’t long ago that a group of us sat in the basement of Ridge House, putting together the latest issue of The Rider News (TRN). As student journalists, we worked through early mornings, late nights, hurricanes and last-minute additions and subtractions, all seamlessly instituted under the tutelage of Dr. Tom Simonet and Dr. E. Graham McKinley.

In our career paths, your sometimes unconventional guidance, life lessons and advice have made a lasting impression on all of us in one way or another. It was important to break down the student/teacher wall and get to know both of you as friends and mentors. That relationship led to much success in TRN’s newsroom, and now into our professional careers.

Thank you for all that you’ve done for the newspaper. The brain trust is indeed alive and well.

—Dave Pavlak, Rachel Stengel, Kristy Grinere,

Nicole Veenstra and Katie Zeck, former editors

Printed in the 10/12/16 issue.