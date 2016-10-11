Ambitious senior up for Nashville Universe award

By Lauren Lavelle

Rider’s 107.7 The Bronc’s very own student general manager Matt Burrill, a senior digital media major, has been nominated for Radio Personality of the Year at the 2016 Nashville Universe Awards.

“I had gotten word that I would be potentially nominated over the summer,” said Burrill. “There were about 25 radio people nominated for the first round so to make it into the finals is pretty cool. It’s very humbling.”

On Nov. 7, Nashville Universe, a website that supports up-and-coming artists, song writers, and radio and TV personalities by helping them make connections in the Nashville entertainment world, will recognize standout students and professionals at its annual Nashville Universe Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Burrill, who has been involved with the country-music scene since his freshman year, feels re-vamping his radio show, RU Redneck Radio, has definitely made an impact on his college radio career.

“The show was already here when I was a freshman,” said Burrill. “At that point though, it was just a bunch of college kids that liked to drink and go on the radio. I came in and we started to go in another direction.”

Within the past few years, Nashville Universe has highlighted the works of several big names in the country-music industry such as Florida Georgia Line and Colt Ford.

When asked how it feels to be associated with such accomplished individuals, Burrill expressed the need for solid connections in the radio world and hopes the award will bring him some valuable ones.

“I’m not there as an artist or an entertainer or a musician or anything like that,” said Burrill. “But it’s always been my dream to go to Nashville and, with the radio program, we’ve had so much success at Rider that it’s great to build off of.”

John Mozes, 107.7 The Bronc’s general manager, is proud of Burrill and sees success in his future.

“Matt is one of The Bronc’s most passionate on-air voices,” said Mozes. “His love of country music, his admiration for the artists and his passion for RU Redneck Radio and The Bronc come across every time he opens the microphone. For those reasons alone, Matt should win Radio Personality of the Year.”

As for life after The Bronc, Burrill’s outlook is positive and, with several internships already under his belt, he hopes to take his goals to the next level.

“Right now, I’m working at two radio stations, Magic 98.3 and WCTC,” said Burrill. “My goal after college is to go down South and do something with radio or public relations. I want to explore a little bit, get out of the Northeast.”

While Burrill looks forward to what his future holds, he will continue to appreciate all The Bronc has provided him in terms of his career and his overall college experience.

“I can’t stress enough just how important being at The Bronc has been,” said Burrill. “There’s something to be said for an engaged learning experience and I’ve definitely found what I love doing.”

Log onto www.thenashvilleuniverse.com to vote for Matt Burrill for Radio Personality of the Year. Voting closes on Wednesday, Oct. 19.