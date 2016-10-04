Security Briefs

Caught weed-handed

Paraphernalia problems. On Sept. 26 at 6:12 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Ziegler Residence Hall because of an odor of suspected marijuana. Upon arrival, officers identified the room where the odor was coming from and questioned the room occupant. Permission to search the room was granted and officers discovered a drawstring bag containing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Lawrence Police was notified and the student is currently being charged with unauthorized possession and/or use of harmful and/or illegal substances and the possession of drug paraphernalia intended for use with illegal drugs.

Dumpster Dilemma

Pretty sure bug spray would suffice. On Sept. 27 at 2:29 p.m., Public Safety responded to the report of a fire near a dumpster behind the Bart Luedeke Center. Upon arrival, officers met with a staff member who claimed the fire was started by another staff member who wanted to create smoke to keep the bees away. The fire was quickly extinguished and the staff member was informed to refrain from setting cardboard on fire in the future.

Rider Goes Dark

Get your flashlights ready. On Oct. 2 at 9:16 a.m., Public Safety became aware of a campus-wide power outage. Officers received phone calls from students who reported hearing a loud noise coming from the West side of campus. Buildings on the East side of campus then began to lose power. Facilities was notified and officers checked the buildings with local authorities to find a source of the problem. Public Safety eventually determined that there was an issue off campus and the electric company was working to resolve it. Shortly after noon, the power was fully restored.

— Information provided by Director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver