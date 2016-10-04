Houston rapper to bring the ‘spectacle’ for fall concert

By Jessica Hergert

The fall concert is arguably the most anticipated event at Rider every year. With previous headliners like Big Sean, Magic! and We the Kings, the campus is buzzing about the Student Entertainment Council’s (SEC) choice for this year’s concert, Travis Scott, who will perform in the Student Recreation Center on Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m.

With his new album, “Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight,” claiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 list for the week of Sept. 24, Travis Scott has become one of the newest rising stars in the hip-hop community.

A Houston native, 24-year-old Travis Scott has been gaining popularity at an unbelievable rate after signing with Epic Records in 2012 and with the release of his album, “Rodeo,” in 2015 featuring the hit song, “Antidote.” He is sweeping the industry with seemingly endless energy and enthusiasm for his art.

It is no wonder that with Scott’s rising fame, the SEC was more than thrilled to snag him for the fall concert.

The process behind booking a name like Scott takes time, effort and organization. Nick Barbati, assistant director of campus life and SEC adviser, said students working in the SEC are actually in charge of most of the planning pertaining to the fall concert. Senior marketing major Rhiannon Karpiak and senior musical theater major Abi McCoy are two of the main faces behind organizing the event.

According to Karpiak and McCoy, the process in selecting an artist begins in the spring semester by sending surveys to the entire Rider community. These surveys allow the SEC to see what genre of music Rider students are listening to the most, which influences the decision behind the artist who performs at the fall concert.

This process is a difficult one because “you can’t please everybody all the time,” according to McCoy.

Once the SEC has received a majority vote from the survey, it works with an agent to find the artist that not only fits its needs and budget but, more importantly, to find someone that it feels will impress the Rider community.

So, what can Rider students expect from the show?

“From what I know about Travis Scott, he always puts on a good show,” McCoy said. “He is very much into the spectacle, and I think students will appreciate it even if they don’t know him.”

Scott, who calls himself “La Flame,” is known for his edgy, unique performances.

“It’s Rider’s biggest event, everybody is going so you don’t want to miss out on it,” Karpiak said.

With a big name like Scott, the SEC is anticipating big numbers.

“We are expecting the same turn out as previous years,” said McCoy. “Or even more,” Karpiak added.

Originally printed in the 10/05/16 edition.