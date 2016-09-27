Security Briefs

Q-Tip struggles

This is quite an earful. On Sept. 22 at 10:55 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to West Village in response to a medical-emergency call. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a student who had a cotton swabstuck in her left ear and needed medical assistance. The student was then taken to a nearby hospital and later transported back to campus.

Shoeless

Gym rule No. 1: Never leave your gym bag unattended. On Sept. 23 at 8:50 a.m., Public Safety received a call from a male student claiming his sneakers had been stolen on the evening of Sept. 22 in the Student Recreation Center (SRC). Allegedly, the student put his gym bag down in the lobby area of the SRC and when he returned a few minutes later, his sneakers were no longer in the bag. The sneakers were valued at $75. The investigation is ongoing.

Lights out

There’s no light at the end of this tunnel. On Sept. 24 at 11:52 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to West Village where a light pole had been knocked over. Officers who had been in the area an hour prior reported the light was upright at the time, prompting Public Safety to suspect criminal mischief. A work order has been submitted for repairs and the investigation is ongoing.