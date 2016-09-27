Annual fall career fair delivers hope for students’ futures

By Grace Purvis

The Student Recreation Center (SRC) was filled with aspirations and opportunities Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Fall Career Fair.

The Career Fair is a chance for all Rider undergraduates, graduates and alumni to meet prospective employers from all across the tri-state area.

The event attracts over 100 employers on average, recruiting students at all levels and from all majors for possible part-time, full-time and internship opportunities.

Students were encouraged to “dress to impress” and that’s indeed what they did. Rider students were dressed professionally with most of the men wearing suits and ties, and many of the women wearing formal blouses, dresses or skirts.

Rider students said that the career fair helped prepare them for the professional world and exposed them to the types of jobs that are available when they graduate.

Rosalie Mandracchia, a junior journalism major, said that the Fall Career Fair gave her an idea on what direction she will take when she graduates next year.

“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do at all so it’s super helpful Rider put this on,” Mandracchia said.“I got to look and talk to lots of different people from different work forces, so I’ve gotten to make some good contacts and gotten a better idea of what I want to do.”

Nicholas Santoro, from Michael J. Hennsey Associates, Inc., said that the company is hoping to find students with high energy and who carry themselves with confidence.

“Generally, students that are full of energy with a writing background are attractive candidates,” said Santoro. “Michael J. Hennsey Associates is health care publishing as well as an advertising company, were we cover numerous things all the way from the pharmacy market to neuropathy and we host a lot of live events and house.

“We’re accepting right now internships as well as full-time and part-time positions; the cool thing about our internship program is, if you’re a senior, we have a graduate program where you learn the trade and then we make you an offer right out of college.”

At Hennsey, Kim Barberich, the executive director of career development and success, said that they have worked hard to put together resources for Rider students who have a focus on the career planning process, to achieve things such as how to write a cover letter and résumé information. The Rider Fall Career Fair is one of the main sources the career development and success team has worked on.

All Rider students are welcome and encouraged to visit the Career Development and Success team office for upcoming workshops, programs, and events.

For links and information visit their webpage at http://www.rider.edu/careers