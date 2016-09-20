Student assaults officer, faces consequences

By Lauren Lavelle

On Friday, Sept. 9, a 19-year-old Rider University student was arrested in Kroner Hall after getting into an altercation with a Public Safety Officer.

“Sporadically, incidents like this have occurred on campus, but it’s rather unusual,” said Public Safety Capt. James J. Flatley.

Around 3 a.m., an officer was completing his nightly rounds in Kroner Hall when a complainant approached him. Allegedly, sophomore Connor Lukowiak, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol was displaying belligerent behavior and threatening those around him.

After surveying the scene, the officer called for assistance and attempted to calm Lukowiak down.

Lukowiak then allegedly to spit in an officer’s face, prompting the remaining officers to tackle him to the ground and contact Lawrence Police.

Lukowiak was placed under arrest and removed from campus immediately.

He is charged with one count of aggravated assault on a police officer after recuperating at the Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton.

Flatley says the incident has been handed over to the Office of Community Standards for further investigation.