Security Briefs

Caller Not Available

Someone didn’t feel like taking a trip to the apple store. On Sept. 13 at 2:50 p.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the third floor of the Fine Arts Building in response to a report of a stolen iPhone Se. Officers helped the victim scan the area and retrace her steps but the phone could not be located.

Book Thief

That’s one way to get out of homework. On Sept. 11 at 1:40 p.m., Public Safety responded to a call from the Fine Arts Building where two cabinets containing text books went missing from a classroom. Officers checked the building but could not locate the cabinets or books. There are currently no suspects or witnesses that Public Safety is aware of.

Elevator Trap

Stairs are always a good option, too. On Sept. 12, Public Safety became aware of a faulty elevator in Science Hall. A staff member reported he was carrying items in both hands when the elevator door shut and struck his right shoulder. Instead of bouncing back, the doors did not release, and other staff members had to assist him. Facilities Management has been notified and they are looking into the incident.