News Brief

For decades, Rider’s mascot has attended countless sports games and school functions without an offcial title to call his own. This semester, students, faculty, alumni and staff are being given the opportunity to name the Rider Bronc by emailing NameTheBronc@rider.edu with name suggestions and explantions. The winning name will be announced during Midnight MAACness on Friday, Oct. 14. In the meantime, participants can go online to Bronc Nation, Rider’s new online campus engagement tool provided by the Student Government Association, to cast their votes on the current top five names.