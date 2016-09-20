logo



The Rider News > News > News Brief

News Brief

20 Sep 2016

 

Rider’s Bronc getting excited before a basketball game.

Rider’s Bronc getting excited before a basketball game.

For decades, Rider’s mascot has attended countless sports games and school functions without an offcial title to call his own. This semester, students, faculty, alumni and staff are being given the opportunity to name the Rider Bronc by emailing NameTheBronc@rider.edu with name suggestions and explantions. The winning name will be announced during Midnight MAACness on Friday, Oct. 14. In the meantime, participants can go online to Bronc Nation, Rider’s new online campus engagement tool provided by the Student Government Association, to cast their votes on the current top five names.

Related Articles

  1. Thursday Pub Nights under discussion after complaints
  2. Under the Big Top
  3. MAACness catches a case of election fever
  4. News Brief
  5. Editorial: School spirit event recalls an old name

Contact Us

The Rider News, Ridge House
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Phone: (609) 896-5256
Fax: (609) 895-5696
Email: ridernews@rider.edu

Twitter Widget

Social Counters

Search


Archives