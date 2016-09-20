LGBTQ committee to instill pride in community

By James Shepherd

In cooperation with the Student Government Association (SGA), the groundwork has been laid for the new lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) advisory board and committee.

The committee will be comprised of elements from the administration, the student body and the faculty, and upon its implementation would become a permanent fixture within the community. Along with the committee, there are a proposed group of six temporary task forces that will serve to focus on certain aspects of campus life.

What began in February as a motion to introduce gender-neutral housing to the Rider community has evolved into the current working proposal outlined above. And now, six months after John Modica, chair of the still-in-formation LGBTQ advisory board, spoke to former Dean of Students Anthony Campbell, the advisory board is prepared to draft its vision statement within the coming weeks.

Members from all levels of the Rider community comprise the current advisory board. In the beginning, Campbell assisted in drawing in Roberta Butler, the director of housing operations; Cindy Threatt, the current dean of students; and Pamela Pruitt, director of multicultural affairs.

From there, Modica attracted Patrick Brennan, who was the president of Rider’s Residence Hall Association, and Ben Norkus, the vice president of Westminster’s SGA, as well as a handful of other esteemed members of the Rider Community.

“The vast majority of administrators, students and faculty that I have approached with this have all given me very endearing and enthusiastic answers, from the students that I’ve been talking to offhand, all the way up to President Dell’Omo. They’ve all been receiving this very well,” Modica said.

The second half of the proposal called for the establishment of six temporary task forces to overhaul the LGBTQ-friendliness of Rider for the next few years.

“The task forces that we are creating are going to be temporary over the span of two to three years, and the purpose of these task forces is to serve as a centralized focus on each area of this campus,” said Modica.

The six task forces, named for their specific purposes, are:

Academic Development, which will discuss the academic side of LGBTQ life, and will work towards creating support for students and faculty, as well as the inclusion and expansion of LGBTQ-specific studies at Rider.

Community Education will focus on leading intercampus programming for educating the Rider University community on the efforts of the advisory board and its task forces through such media as public forums wherein community members can provide input.

There are other boards, like Facilities and Infrastructure, which will work towards adressing the physical conditions of the university; Residence Life, which works toward the original goal of gender neutral housing; Student Health, which works along with the health center and counsels students in addressing the needs of LGBTQ students, and Student Records, which works to create policy edits to Title IX and The Source, as well as constructing policies to support the use of preferred names and genders on IDs.

Each one tackles its own tasks, acting apart from one another, but always reports back to the advisory board at the end of the day. John Modica is confident that the proposal will be accepted and that the task forces will meet by the beginning of October.