Graduation Brief

Seniors will be able to remain on campus after finals conclude to celebrate the days leading up to the commencement, which will be held at the Sun National Bank Center in Trenton, a university official said.

Rider said it will combine the undergraduate, graduate and College of Continuing Studies ceremonies into one graduation on May 12 at 2 p.m.

“We wanted to expand the number of rain tickets we are able to provide graduates with to invite their guests,” Rider’s Special Events and Projects Manager Beverly Braddock said. “Last year, only two tickets were given to students, as we anticipated rain. We are trying to make it the best graduation experience for graduates and their guests.”

In past years, seniors would have to leave campus at the end of finals week and return to campus for commencement on Rider’s Campus Green.

Braddock said the changes stemmed from President Gregory Dell’Omo experiencing Rider commencement for the first year and deciding he wanted to make it “bigger and better.”

“Seniors will be welcome to stay on campus during that week,” she said. “In the past, seniors were forced to move out. It was really important for Dell’Omo that students have the option to stay on campus for a week of fun.”

Senior Class President Leah Corcillo, who will work with the student government association to plan senior week, said she wants this week to end seniors’ Bronc careers with lasting memories.

“Not that we’ll never come back to Rider, but I hope that this will be the capstone of our experience here,” said Corcillo. “I hope during the week, everyone will have a moment where they can look around and appreciate the role Rider has played in their lives, and I hope they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished here.”