This year’s ‘full moon’ party brings new venue

By Mary-Lyn Buckley

“I Love College,” a popular saying heard around campus, also represents one of the most attended events of the fall semester.

I Love College 6 is organized by the Student Entertainment Council (SEC) and designed to give students the opportunity to socialize in a college atmosphere.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the SEC has hosted I Love College on Rider’s Lawrenceville campus.

Student Entertainment Council adviser Nick Barbati stated, “I Love College has grown to be one of our signature and most popular traditions at Rider; it is a great way to reconnect and meet new students.”

The theme for this year will be a Full Moon Party consisting of a beach theme combined with black lights, lasers, fog and glow-in-the-dark items. Tickets will be distributed Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Bart Luedeke Center’s Student Leadership Office.

Doors will open at 10 p.m. and the event will feature the special events company Partners In Sound. This year, the event will be bigger than ever before with an exciting new venue and an entirely new look.

“Since the new basketball facility was just built, this is the first time that we have access to using the Alumni Gym space for such an event,” said SEC Traditions Chair Kevin Munoz. “We are very excited and proud to be the first to get to use the large space.”

This year, the event is not likely to have an attendee capacity because of it taking place in the larger venue.

“We are hopefully expecting somewhere around 1,500 students or more to come,” Munoz said. “As always, there is no cost for the ticket, but you must present your Rider ID at the time of ticket distribution and at the event.”

Preparation for the event occurred throughout the summer, as the council discussed ways to incorporate new ideas while keeping traditional events.

“Our goal for this event is to kick off the school year with a bang,” Munoz said. “We have been hosting this event for about four years now, and we hope to keep it a tradition for many years to come.”