Task force members needed

In May, the University Academic Policy Committee (UAPC) passed an Engaged Learning Proposal, which establishes a task force that will include one bargaining-unit faculty member from each of the following schools: Liberal Arts and Sciences, Secondary Education, Westminster College of the Arts and the College of Business Administration. The task force will make recommendations for items to be included in a list of high-impact practices from which students may select those of interest to meet this new graduation requirement. It will also further refine and clarify the criteria for how to meet the engaged learning proposal requirements.

Persons who wish to nominate a colleague are asked to do so no later than Sept. 8. Self-nominations are welcome. Please send all nominations to Joel Phillips at phillips@rider.edu. The UAPC plans to appoint these individuals on Sept. 13, and those selected will be notified shortly thereafter.