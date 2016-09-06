logo



The Rider News > News > Task force members needed

Task force members needed

06 Sep 2016

In May, the University Academic Policy Committee (UAPC) passed an Engaged Learning Proposal, which establishes a task force that will include one bargaining-unit faculty member from each of the following schools: Liberal Arts and Sciences, Secondary Education, Westminster College of the Arts and the College of Business Administration. The task force will make recommendations for items to be included in a list of high-impact practices from which students may select those of interest to meet this new graduation requirement. It will also further refine and clarify the criteria for how to meet the engaged learning proposal requirements.

Persons who wish to nominate a colleague are asked to do so no later than Sept. 8. Self-nominations are welcome. Please send all nominations to Joel Phillips at phillips@rider.edu. The UAPC plans to appoint these individuals on Sept. 13, and those selected will be notified shortly thereafter.

Related Articles

  1. Task force proposes up to 60-credit LAS core
  2. Marginalized for now, task force fears more cuts
  3. Chair: Task force to strengthen Rider
  4. In the Words of Students: Reactions to the Task Force
  5. Reasons to cut academic programs

Contact Us

The Rider News, Ridge House
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Phone: (609) 896-5256
Fax: (609) 895-5696
Email: ridernews@rider.edu

Twitter Widget

Social Counters

Search


Archives