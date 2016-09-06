Security briefs

Golf cart mystery

Grand Theft Auto: Golf Cart Edition. From Aug. 8 to 22, Public Safety has received eight reported incidents of golf carts being stolen from their parking spaces. The act is considered auto theft, and Public Safety wants the culprits to resist their urges for late night joy rides because the sanctioning is at a higher level. In some cases, suspects have been identified, and those cases have been referred to the Office of Community Standards.

A fishy situation

Looks like someone wanted to put a fishing pole to use. On Aug. 25 at 10:50 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to Centennial Lake in response to a criminal mischief call. Upon arrival, officers noticed a no fishing sign attached to a pole had been knocked over. Public Safety is now in possession of the sign and the pole, and urges anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.

Smoke Show

Rider’s heaters are too hot to handle. On Aug. 18 at 11:14 p.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Switlik Residence Hall. Upon arrival, officers went to the room that was indicated on the alarm panel, knocked on the door and received no answer. When access was obtained, officers realized the room was smoke-filled and identified the source of the problem was the heater. Lawrence Fire Department was notified, and they promptly ventilated the area. There was no damage to any of the property inside the room.