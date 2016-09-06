New security measures

“New for this year is the fact that we are no longer closing the main gate from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day as we have done in the past and directing traffic during that time via the south gate. The main gate will remain open except for special events along the mall,” according to an email from university officials.

“The decision was made to reflect the welcoming campus we are and to be in line with practices at Westminster and other campuses across the country,” Kristine Brown, assistant vice president for marketing and communications, said.

Although the gate will remain open during the night, safety is still a top priority for students on campus.

“We at Rider work hard to help keep our campuses safe with Public Safety coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Brown said. “We added a position at the back of campus and have cameras and emergency blue lights located across both campuses. We also offer our student escort and a variety of other safety related services.”

Public Safety and the Student Government Association are partnering to make September “Campus Safety Month.” The “lock, don’t prop” campaign will be launched at Awareness Day, and director of Public Safety Vickie Weaver will address safety issues at the first Senate session on Tuesday, Sept. 13.