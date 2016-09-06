Betta Elliott remembered for volunteering, serving

By Shanna O’Mara

Betta Neish Elliott, the wife of Dr. Frank N. Elliott, who served as Rider’s fourth president from 1969 to 1990, passed away on July 3 at the age of 87.

Elliott grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, lived in Hightstown and graduated from Grove City College in 1951.

Elliott served on the Children’s Auxiliary Committee at Mercer Medical Center and as a deacon at the Presbyterian Church of Lawrenceville. She moved to Meadow Lakes Senior Living Facility, where she was an active member of the Health Committee and created the Volunteer Driving Program.

She is predeceased by her husband and son, Robert, and survived by daughters Susan Elliott-Crespin and Ann Neish Elliott, granddaughters Sonrisa Crespin, Heather Crespin and Bethany Pierce, sons-in-law David Crespin and Thomas Pierce, brother Don and sister-in-law Florence.

Contributions may be made to the Frank and Betta Elliott Memorial Scholarship at Rider in her honor.