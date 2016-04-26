Security briefs

A smoky situation

We didn’t start the fire; a washing machine did. On April 21 at 2:02 p.m., Public Safety responded to a fire alarm in Hill Hall. Upon arrival, officers found the laundry room filled with smoke. Services of the fire department were requested, and they responded. Firefighters determined the cause of the damage was a faulty motor in one of the washing machines.

Elevator shenanigans

Take your business somewhere else. On April 22 at 11:03 p.m., Public Safety was called to West Village B where an unknown female was seen urinating in an elevator. Officers searched the building and parking lot for the female and her male companion, but neither of them could be located.