Letter to the Editor: Make the most of Rider’s wireless connections

Use of Rider’s wireless network, nowires, has increased dramatically over the past several years. Today, 5,000 devices are connected daily, compared to 3,000 in 2014. The top destinations on Rider’s wireless network are Netflix, Facebook and Instagram.

OIT will be making wireless network improvements over the summer, anticipating even higher demand in the fall. Below are tips on what you can do to improve your experience:

Keep your computer and phone operating system up-to-date:

The software that operates the wireless card in your devices can sometimes cause problems and may have a hard time communicating with the access points. For computers, make sure you have up-to-date virus protection software.

Connect your printer via USB:

Wireless printers use significant network bandwidth and interfere with the wireless connection of others on the network, even when they are idle. For this reason, OIT strongly recommends that you connect your printer via USB instead of wireless.

Get a new wireless card, if necessary:

If you’re in the market for a new computer, make sure the wireless card is “dual band,” or supports “5GHz.” If it supports 802.11AC, then it will be dual band. If your computer only supports the older 2.4GHz band, you can buy a small USB adapter that operates at the faster speed for approximately $30.

Do not bring your own access point:

One major source of interference is misconfigured access points. Wireless devices, most commonly wireless routers, communicate on the same radio frequency as Rider’s wireless network. When they are misconfigured, it causes problems for you and your neighbors.

If you have any questions or are having trouble using wireless at Rider, please contact the OIT Help Desk at 609-219-3000 or send an email to helpdesk@rider.edu.

—Carol Kondrach

Associate Vice President for Information Technology

Printed in the 4/27/16 issue.