Journalist honored

26 Apr 2016

Freshman journalism major and Assistant News Editor Lauren Lavelle won an honorable mention and $75, at the Dirty Little Secrets Student Reporting Contest for her Rider News article titled, “A Rider legacy blooms in marsh.” A ceremony, which featured a panel discussion with the professional journalists involved with the Dirty Little Secrets project, was held on April 20 at Rutgers. This collaborative investigative reporting project aims to uncover environmentally toxic issues in New Jersey.

