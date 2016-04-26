Face Off: Taking it too far

As this year’s tuition hike sneaked into every undergraduate’s mailbox back home, some of us crumpled the paper into a little ball and called it a day, while others cursed the university and tried to plant some money trees. But the first thing I thought when I received that pristine white and red envelope was: When will it stop?

This year was different than most. There was no announcement of the increase, no parade of money snatching. There was no press release or headline to grab, it came by snail mail. Students were either surprised or didn’t care.

But as a student who does care about the cost of my education, I would like to understand how raising the tuition by 3.8 percent and raising scholarships and need-based financial aid by 9 percent will solve anything. How will the small margin of increase cut back our announced deficit and propel Rider forward?

I came to this institution because, when I looked at the amount of scholarships and financial aid that other schools were giving me, it didn’t compare to the amount that Rider put forth. It made me feel special, wanted and accepted. The amount of scholarships and financial aid that Rider gave me put my tuition at the same amount as New Jersey state schools. Will this be possible if we continue to hike up the tuition into the $50,000 range? When is enough, enough?

No matter how much you increase the façade of the campus by implementing a college town or painting the library, paving roads, increasing the Wi-Fi or sprucing up the campus light fixtures, when a college is too expensive, students won’t apply. We won’t be able to afford the country club of campuses that Rider is aspiring to be.

There was no mention in the letter about residence renovations, and one thing this campus needs is better dorms. The only enhancements mentioned were things that were already in the works or will be done this summer. That doesn’t say where the increased spending is going.

The university needs to implement a four-year tuition freeze for current students and incoming freshmen. Seton Hall has had a tuition freeze since 2014. To qualify, students must keep above a 3.0 GPA. This would be an incentive for students to obtain a better education, and it would increase enrollment because students would be more inclined to go to an institution where they know they have a chance their tuition will be set for four years.

Stop the increases, freeze tuition and increase morale. This is the equation for a prosperous university.

This weekly editorial expresses the minority opinion of The Rider News. This editorial was written by the Managing Editor, Alexis Schulz.

Printed in the 4/27/16 issue.