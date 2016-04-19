Wrong-way driver is third to die in crash

By Brandon Scalea

Alexander Skroumbelos, the driver of the car that on April 10 drove in the wrong direction and hit and killed David Sochalski and his wife, Carmine, head on, died at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, on April 15.

Mike Reca, associate vice president of facilities and auxiliary services, said that his department is doing the best it can to cope with the death of a colleague and friend.

“The loss of Dave has been very difficult for the staff,” he said. “However, the outpouring of support from President Dell’Omo, his wife, Polly, and everyone else has been amazing. There were hundreds of people from all over the area and beyond who paid their respects to him [at the funeral] this past Saturday. This was a testament to who Dave was.”

Sochalski was a heating, ventilation and air conditioning mechanic in the Facilities Management Department. He and his wife had a 2-year-old son named Garrison.

The Facilities Department has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Sochalski family. The goal is to reach $15,000, and $5,940 has already been raised. The site can be reached at www.GoFundMe.com/DaveSochalski.