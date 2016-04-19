Security Briefs

Late nights in Fine Arts

It’s never too late to read a monologue. On April 16 at 12:57 a.m., Public Safety was making rounds in the Fine Arts Building when officers heard female voices coming from the Yvonne Theater. Public Safety shined a flashlight in the area and located one student while the other two students fled the building. No damage was found and there is no explanation for the students’ actions, but Public Safety is looking into the matter.

Trees indoors

The roof, the roof, the roof got hit by a tree limb. On April 15 at 10:42 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the outer fields indoor practice facilities because of a broken tree limb puncturing the roof. Damage was also reported on the bottom of the rear wall and on the top of a detached wooden shed nearby. There are currently no monetary estimates for the damage.

A temporary mistake

Never keep anything past its expiration date. On April 14 at 7 p.m., while ticketing in the sorority lot, Public Safety came across a vehicle that had a temporary parking pass on the dashboard where the date had been altered. The officers called Public Safety dispatch to verify the expiration date which was different than the one the officers observed. The student has been charged with violating the student social code.