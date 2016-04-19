Going in front of the camera to get behind the wheel

By Lauren Lavelle

Students were given the opportunity to test drive the coveted Toyota Scion iM as well as a Toyota Prius on April 19 in front of Daly’s Dining Hall.

Hosted by 107.7 The Bronc, the event is part of Test Drive Tuesdays, a new concept that will bring different cars to Rider every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. for students to test drive.

It also goes hand-in-hand with the #TeamRiderScion contest, which gives seniors the opportunity to enter for a chance to win the Toyota Scion iM.

“We thought it would be a great idea to add to the social experience here at Rider by giving everyone a chance to test drive the vehicle we’re giving away,” said John Mozes, general manager of 107.7 The Bronc. “Everybody dreams about getting a new car and, whether you have a chance to win it or not, it’s still a lot of fun.”

In order to win the contest, seniors must submit a short, two-minute video about their positive experiences within the Rider community.

“The arts, mentorships, internships, whatever positive experiences they have,” said Mozes. “It doesn’t have to be a fancy video, it can be point and shoot. We just want to know how much they love being at Rider.”

The winner of the contest will be announced at the undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 13.

Mozes also feels this event will benefit local car dealerships in the area.

“It’s valuable for Toyota because they now have an audience of people who could potentially buy their car,” said Mozes. “It gives them a chance to promote the Toyota brand and promote the local dealership of Team Toyota of Princeton.”

Overall, students have been enjoying the opportunity and appreciating the efficiency of the car.

“It was a very smooth ride, very responsive, probably one of the best braking systems I’ve seen in a while,” said freshman film radio and TV major Eric Weinstein. “For someone just getting out of college with a lot of student loans, having a car that’s good on gas is always a good thing.”