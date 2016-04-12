Weather a factor in last place finish

By Carlos Toro

The Masters was not the only golf event that was held on April 9 and 10, as the golf team competed at the Princeton Invitational.

The Broncs finished last of 15 teams that played 36 holes at Springdale Golf Club. The team shot an overall score of 619 for both days, shooting 307 on April 9 and 312 on April 10.

Head Coach Jason Barry was not happy with the team’s performance.

“We are very disappointed with our finish at Princeton,” Barry said. “We know we are capable of playing much better golf than that. Conditions were nasty the first day with cold temperatures and rain, but that’s pretty much what we have been playing in this spring. Every team plays the same course in similar conditions, so we just need to play better.”

Probably the lone bright spot for the Broncs at Princeton was senior Tom Yarson’s play. After starting the tournament with a double bogey in day one, Yarson finished with a score of 73 and scored 78 in the second day to finish tied for 48th place out of 81 golfers.

Barry said that he was content with how Yarson performed despite starting with a double bogey.

“Tommy played an excellent round on Saturday,” Barry said. “He made double on his first hole and played the rest of the round even par. He got off to a slow start yesterday before making three birdies on the back, but a late bogey-double stretch hurt his round. In general, Tommy has been very solid. He almost always hits the ball well.”

Senior Joe Hughes had rounds of 78 and 77 to place 68th. Junior Aaron Simone tied for 69th after rounds of 80 and 76. Junior Parker Mann shot a total of 159 with rounds of 78 and 81 to finish 78th and senior Brian Dempster shot 161 after rounds of 78 and 83 to finish 79th.

Simone said that he struggled in the inclement weather and that it got worse for him the more he played.

“April 9, I teed off at 39 degrees, freezing rain, and wind,” Simone said. “By the time I got to the back nine that first day, I couldn’t feel my hands anymore.”

This has not been the first time that weather has affected the team, said Simone. The Princeton Invitational was cut to just a 36-hole tournament for the second year in a row.

“Our finish this week was very disappointing,” Simone said. “We have been working very hard and to struggle the way we have is frustrating to say the least. The weather conditions we have played in this spring have been brutal and this week was no different. It seems every tournament so far this spring we have been getting the wrong end of the draw.”

Barry said that the team needs to do better overall and improve on all facets of its golfing game.

“Every individual on the team needs to tighten some things up in their game to give themselves a chance to score better,” Barry said.

There are only two more events before the season ends with the MAAC Championships. On April 18, the team will play at the La Salle Finegam Invitational followed by the Peacock Invitational on April 19. Barry said that these upcoming tournaments are going to be vital for the team’s chances of success at the MAAC Championships.

“The next two tournaments are important for us to gain some confidence going into MAACs,” Barry said. “We always look forward to the next opportunity to compete.”

Simone agrees with his coach and thinks that the despite, several disappointing results throughout the season, still can do well in the conferene championship, which will be held at the Magnolia Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.

“I think the last two tournaments are important for us to find momentum and confidence for the MAAC tournament,” Simone said. “We still believe we have the talent to win this conference.”