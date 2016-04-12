Votes are in: SGA positions fill for new year

By Shanna O’Mara

The Bart Luedeke Center Theater was silent and members of the Student Government Association (SGA) tapped their fingers and held their breath as, one by one, the results of the general election were revealed.

The voting concluded on April 7, and the winners were announced by Richard Kopp, director of campus life and SGA adviser.

Junior public relations major Ryan Hopely ran unopposed for a second term as SGA president, as did sophomore English major John Modica for vice president. Sophomore accounting major Isaiah Britt remained in the SGA chief financial officer position. Junior political science major Ruth Del Pino won the chief communications officer position.

“There were a number of positions that ran unopposed,” Kopp said. “What I hope that means is that the people who were running are people who held positions this year and did such a great job that no one wanted to run against them, and people felt comfortable having them represent them next year.”

Freshman biochemistry major Zaire Cone won the sophomore class presidency, and sophomore finance major Handy De La Cruz will be the junior class president. Junior communication studies major Leah Corcillo won the senior class president position. She was also elected Rider Univeristy Greek Council (RUGC) vice president of National Panhellenic Conference (NPC) recruitment.

“I was one of the few that was actually contested, but it was a great election,” Corcillo said. “It was nerve-racking running for two different positions for two different councils, but I’m excited. Senior year is going to be great.”

Corcillo has many plans heading into her two new positions.

“I want to revamp NPC recruitment and potentially reach more young women on campus,” she said. “I know, a lot of the time, girls don’t want to go Greek because they don’t know much about it. I know I didn’t, but I just went along with my friends. I think that’s a lot of people’s situation. I would really like to inform people so they can make an informed decision.

“I also have a lot of ideas for Senior Pub Night and programming. Senior class president is so different from freshman, sophomore and junior class presidents because you’re catering to different students. As senior class president, I hope to be able to provide for graduating-level students and what we want, which is a little more adult than everyone else working up to that point.”

Junior secondary education major Alyssa Belardo is now the RUGC president. Junior public relations major Kevin Grunder earned the vice president of membership development position, and the vice president of Intercultural Greek Council growth and development is sophomore communication studies major Yaslyn Lora. The vice president of public relations and marketing title went to sophomore human resources management and services major Kristina Sidders, and junior digital media major Brie Betlejewski ran unopposed for vice president of programming. Sophomore secondary education major Will Harmonay will be the vice president of interfraternity council recruitment.

The student finance board has resident and commuter seats, which were filled by freshman accounting major Jannatul Nayeem and sophomore finance major Benjamin Kraml, respectively. The Greek seat position went to freshman accounting major Dana Zimmermann. Sophomore accounting major Jaymie Nieves and freshman accounting major Anthony Leggiero won the two at-large seats.

Khylah Jean was elected senator of the Association of Commuting Students (ACS). Andrew Fitzmaurice is now the secretary, Veroniqe Raczkiewicz is treasurer, Kraml is vice president and Liam Piscetelli is president.

Freshman behavioral neuroscience major Connor Sullivan earned the Residence Hall Association vice president of programming position, and the president is now junior elementary education major Patrick Brennan.

The following 16 students earned senator seats: Sullivan, Adam Chodes, Danielle Burkard, Malik Wright, Leggiero, Melissa Castro, Adriana Bellomo, Olivia Barone, Rosemary Jolly, Roxana Aguilar, Kara Jonsonn, Samantha Warner, Alexa Puntiel, Natalie Collazo, Stephani Mathurin and Jason Baumann.

“The election went very well, in terms of participation,” Kopp said. “There was a great turnout. I think voter turnout was slightly higher than last year, and Collegiate Link probably had something to do with that.”

This was the first year that Collegiate Link, a software product launched in February to link students to clubs and organizations, was used for the voting process.

“We had been using an online server for voting the past two years,” Kopp said. “We paid an additional license for it, so it’s nice that Collegiate Link already had the voting feature built in. It was exciting for us to use this software and introduce it to some students who hadn’t used it before. There were no technical glitches, which was great since we just rolled this out in February. And we’re now asking people to help name the product.”

The top six names are Bronc Nation, Bronc Buzz, Bronc Feed, Cranberry Connect, Cran Connect and Bronc Source.

The winning name will be announced later this month.