Security briefs

Jailhouse rock

Not the pen pal program she signed up for. On Tuesday, April 5, Public Safety received information from a staff member stating that a student received a letter from a prison inmate. Public Safety was able to identify the author, and officers have been assured that he will be incarcerated for a very long time. There has been no further correspondence between the inmate and student.

Unusual picnic

Motion tabled. On April 8 at 11:07 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to the Poyda Hall parking lot. Upon arrival, a picnic table was discovered along the tree line. Backed up against the table was a pick-up truck with scratches on the bed that matched the color of the table. Public Safety was able to identify the operator of the vehicle, who apologized for his actions and returned to pick up the table.