First place for men at Rider Invitational

By J.J. Santagata

The track and field team hosted the Rider Invitational on April 10, and both the men’s and women’s teams produced positive results.

The men’s team finished in first place out of 15 teams, while the women placed second of 14 teams in the competition.

Head Coach Bob Hamer said that the team had not been doing well all season long but the Rider Invitational was a great showcase of the team’s skills.

“We challenged the team to step up their game today,” Hamer said. “I have felt we have underperformed this year but today they answered the challenge.”

This is the fourth year in a row the men won the Rider Invitational, first held in 2005, while the women this year improved in standing as it finished fourth in 2015. Both teams won the event in 2013.

Sophomore Christian Patrick won the 110m hurdles and also took the win in the high jump with a height of 6’6.25”. Sophomore Shabazz Shuler won the long jump (22’11”), and also placed fourth in his first ever javelin throw.

Junior Kyle Bryant was all over the board this weekend. Bryant won the triple jump and attempted his first-ever javelin throw as well (156’2.75”). He also placed fourth in the long jump. Sophomore Joe Clarke was second in the javelin throw. Rider also received solid production from freshman Marcell Brown, who won the shot put with a distance of 50’9.5”.

Junior Erik Adamcik won the pole vault (14’11”), sophomore Danniel Belay was second in the 3,000m steeplechase and senior Charles Wilkes placed second in the shot put with a score of 48’4”.

Hamer said that being at assisted in bringing out the best in the team.

“Competing at home is always very helpful,” he said. “The athletes are very familiar with the facility and all of the areas for warm-up.”

The women placed second behind Saint Joseph’s and several Broncs performed well. Senior Daria Chadwick, who won the 100m hurdles and placed second in the high jump, continues to be a dominant force for Rider. Freshman Ashley Berry won the discus and placed second in the shot put (42’4.75”).

Also for the Rider women, senior Olivia Rosenberger, coming off an ankle injury, won the triple jump with a distance of 37’5” while sophomore Dakota Karras placed second in the triple jump (35’2.5”). Sophomore Karoline Sandvig won the hammer throw with a personal record distance of 152’2.75”. The Rider women dominated the 4×800 relay with a time of 9:47.97. Freshman Angela Cotugno, senior Madeline Hummel, junior Juliann Brand and sophomore Victoria Brewer all participated in Rider’s 4×800 relay win. Senior Nicole Georgia placed second in the 400m hurdles and third in the 100m hurdles.

With only three weeks left until the MAAC Championship, and plenty of room for improvement for the Broncs,” Hamer said, “It was nice to get so many wins and have many athletes step up. I feel much better about the season after today.”

The next meets will be the Greyhound Invitational on April 15 and 16 as well as the Bison Outdoor Classic on April 16 and 17. The Rider Invitational will not be the only time that the school will host a track and field event as they will host the MAAC Championships on May 7 and 8.