Athlete struck

A vehicle hit a pedestrian, identified as a member of the men’s swimming and diving team, on April 5 just before 7 p.m. in front of Ziegler Hall.

The victim, Carter Paules, was attempting to walk in the crosswalk between Ziegler and Moore Halls and the Campus Green when a car struck him. According to Lt. Joseph Amodio of the Lawrence police, the driver did not see Paules before hitting him. One of Paules’ teammates said that Paules was transported to Capitol Health Center for a chipped tooth, broken arm and sprained ankle. He was released later that night.

According to Amodio, the driver was also transported to a hospital for treatment, but was later released with no life-threatening injuries.

The driver was issued a summons for careless driving, Amodio said.