Fighting back: one step at a time

By Samantha Reed

Students were all smiles at Rider University’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser on April 2, as they circled the track in Alumni Gym to celebrate advances in treating cancer, remember those lost and continue to fight back.

Out of the 57 teams and 932 participants, a total of $52,795.24 was donated to the American Cancer Society.

“I felt like it was a huge success,” said junior public relations major Samantha Miller, who was on the Relay for Life committee this year. “We worked really hard to make it better than ever. I think my favorite moment of the night was seeing how much fun everyone was having dancing on the track, raising money for a good cause.”

Relay for Life has become a favorite campus-wide event among the student community at Rider, as many feel it is one of the few events all year that truly brings the entire campus together, despite different majors, different groups of friends, the different ages and different organizations students are involved in.

“There is so much positivity that can come from a group of people; the members of this campus, specifically, coming together to work towards a common goal,” said senior theater performance major Alexandria Huntington.

Senior theater major Darin Earl,who is involved in more than eight organizations on campus, was surprised to learn that Relay doesn’t necessarily have to be a sad or sentimental event.

“I learned that people are so very strong and incredible,” Earl said. “I learned that Relay is about more than just my personal reason for being there, [remembering] my aunt who I just lost in January, and was more about celebrating the memories and the lives who dedicated their lives for this cause or experienced this or survived this illness.”

Despite an ironic fire alarm during the luminaria lap, when students crack glow sticks in honor of those lost to cancer, the Relay went off without a hitch. Many were surprised at the continuity of the event and that the energy of the crowd, despite the late hours of the night, never faltered. With the success from this year’s fundraiser, it’s safe to say Relay will continue to be a Rider University tradition for years to come.

For more information or to make more donations, see rider.edu/events/relay-for-life.

Printed in the 4/6/16 edition.